Patriots stay in house, tab Sansbury as next head coach

Olentangy Liberty’s first search for a new football coach in the 20-year history of the program didn’t take long.

The Patriots didn’t have to look far, either, hiring one of their own to take over for Steve Hale, who was the only football coach in the school’s two-decade history prior to announcing he’d step down early last month. Hale, who finished with a record of 154-76, took 15 teams to the playoffs, capturing eight league championships and three Division I regional titles along the way.

The second, pending board approval at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, will be John Sansbury, who knows a thing or two about being a Patriot.

“Becoming the head football coach at Olentangy Liberty is an immense honor and a dream come true as I love our kids, the program, the staff and people in the community,” Sansbury said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to get started.”

Sansbury played football under Hale before graduating as a member of the school’s first graduating class in 2005. After graduating from Otterbein, where he played baseball, Sansbury returned to Liberty as a social studies teacher and coach.

Working his way up from an assistant coach for the freshman team to defensive coordinator at the varsity level, where he served most recently, Sansbury’s coached in 26 playoff games, including three state final four appearances and two regional finals showings.

“John Sansbury has been a Liberty Patriot from the beginning as a three-sport athlete and member of the first graduating class,” Liberty Athletic Director Darin Meeker said. “He’s grown into an outstanding leader amongst students and staff over the past 14 years.”