Strand to host event for anniversary of ‘The Room’

On Thursday, The Strand Theatre will host a Q&A with actor Greg Sestero before a screening of “The Room” to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which begins at 7 p.m. on April 13. The event will feature a question and answer with Sestero, who famously plays Mark in the film. Sestero said there will also be special clips for fans of the film, and there will be live readings from the original script of “The Room.”

Sestero said he enjoys attending events for fans of the film, and he was initially surprised 10 to 12 years ago when “The Room” first gained a cult following.

“Going out there and meeting people who have seen you in something … it’s an adjustment for any actor,” Sestero said last week over the phone.

Sestero, who penned the novel “The Disaster Artist” about his experience making “The Room,” said he began doing book signings and events promoting the book and its 2017 film adaptation.

“It’s kind of come full circle, celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary,” Sestero said. “I’m going to cities I’ve never been to, and I’m meeting people who have never seen ‘The Room’ or they’ve seen it and are stoked to be a part of (the fandom.)”

Sestero said he’s excited for the Delaware event, and he likes hearing about people’s experiences with the film.

“It’s really cool to hear their story and how they discovered it,” he said. “It’s usually through friends or late night they saw it on ‘Adult Swim.’ It’s a really cool change to be able to connect with other people who are interested in you because you’re interested in them.”

Sestero said the event is a chance for people to see “The Room” in a theater, even though he personally doesn’t watch the movie anymore.

“I never really did,” Sestero said. “I think ‘The Room’ is more for the people. I’ve only seen it a handful of times. As with any movie you’re in, I think once you’ve seen it a few times you know it and are familiar with it. I usually do the intro and leave or have dinner with friends.”

For more information on the event, visit https://www.thestrandtheatre.net/.

“This event will be cool,” Sestero said. “It’s a chance to do something really cool in a city I’ve never been to, and I think (fans) will really appreciate it.”

Sestero said he’s currently working on a UFO abduction movie called “Forbidden Sky,” and he hopes to film it later this year.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.