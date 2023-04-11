More development planned for industrial area

Further development is set to come to Delaware’s industrial area after the Delaware Planning Commission approved a combined preliminary and final development request by TCC Delaware II LLC for the Pittsburgh Drive Industrial Park — a 255,947-square-foot speculative building to be constructed on nearly 21 acres.

The site, which is located on the southeast corner of South Section Line Road and Pittsburgh Drive, is currently unutilized farmland and is zoned M2 (General Manufacturing District). The proposed building would be approximately 40 feet high, with 179 parking spaces, loading docks, and two stormwater detention basins included in the design of the site.

Per the city’s code, a total of 259 spaces are required based on the proposed square footage of the warehouse. In addition to the 179 parking spaces, 159 future spaces have been accounted for in the plan should it be determined more parking is needed at a later date.

TCC Delaware II’s request marked the second case during the April 5 meeting where the commission allowed for future parking spaces to be determined in order to meet the required total number of spaces but not physically included in the initial plans. Discussions from the commission were held on the practicality of requiring a predetermined number of spaces for proposed developments that may not need them and, in turn, needlessly take up valuable space on a site.

Access to the site would be from Pittsburgh Drive through two curb cuts, with an internal access drive looping around the building for full fire access as well as connectivity to the parking lot and loading docks.

No tenants have been determined for the speculative building at the time of the commission’s approval of the combined preliminary and final development plan, although city development planner Jordan Selmek noted the proposed building could be used by one or upwards of four separate tenants depending on the interest the developers receive.

“While the use of the building would need to conform to the M2 zoning of the property, the specific end users for this building have not yet been determined,” Selmek said. “This could ultimately result in a single larger user of the site or several smaller users depending on how the market impacts perspective applicants to look into the site.”

The combined request is now before Delaware City Council for final approval. A first reading was held Monday.

