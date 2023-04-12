BV to present ‘Freaky Friday’

Rehearsals are underway for Buckeye Valley High School’s upcoming production of “Freaky Friday.”

Director Hannah Fuller said the musical is a recent adaptation of the same story as the 1976 and 2003 films of the same name and follows a mother and daughter who swap bodies. Fuller said mutual understanding is a theme of the show, and she thought it would connect well with audiences.

“It’s an important story for families now, especially after how close quarters everything was,” Fuller said Monday. “It’s a good story for people going through adolescence and their parents, too, to just pause and appreciate the time they have together. It’s so easy to get caught up in our differences that this helps us see how alike we are and all the struggles that we go through.”

Fuller said the cast was announced in December, and students began working on the show in January. Fuller said they’ve been rehearsing for months because many students are busy with other activities, so the rehearsal window was expanded.

“We’re so blessed to have such involved students,” Fuller said. “Our students have so much appreciation for the arts, athletics and academics. They are very well rounded, and we’re very proud of them for that. As a result, we have less practice time for them, so we stretch it out.”

Fuller said she’s enjoyed working with and learning from the students in the show.

“I like to pride myself on collaboration,” she said. “Student input is very valuable for me. They catch certain things I sometimes don’t. I always want to put our students in the best possible light, singing wise, acting wise. I enjoy establishing that trust and exploring the material with the hope they can find those fun moments to play with. With a smaller cast, you can do that.”

Sarah Hennip, a sophomore, plays Katherine Blake, the mother, for the beginning and end of the show, but she plays the daughter, Ellie, trapped in her mother’s body for most of the show.

“It’s been wonderful,” Hennip said. “I really like acting like an immature adult. It’s funny. I’m more of a comedic character, but I still have some serious parts. It’s really fun to play comedic because I find myself funny.”

Hennip said she has been performing in show choir and dance for years, but she’s still has some jitters about the show.

“I’m a little nervous but mainly excited because we’ve been prepared very well,” Hennip said. “I enjoyed (rehearsals) really well. I think we’re all pretty close, and we bonded in some sort of way. This is a really good group.”

Hennip said she and Dani Mauk, who plays Ellie, got together for a special rehearsal earlier this year where they focused on mimicking each other to improve their performances.

Eliza Finley, a sophomore who plays Katherine’s personal assistant, Torrey, said she’s enjoying preparations for the show.

“Rehearsal has been really fun this year,” Finley said. “We have a smaller cast, so it’s been really awesome to connect to so many people.”

Finley said she has done several shows now, and while she is more confident, she still gets nervous.

“Each character is such a different person,” Finley said. “Each time I act, it’s a new can of worms. It gives me the opportunity to expand my skills. I’m starting to get the hang of things here. I’m excited to play a comedic character. I have such a good time doing comedic things. You can really be silly and put yourself out there.”

Freshman Aidan Moore plays Wells, a “dorky” classmate of Ellie’s. Moore said the role has been fun to play.

“It’s definitely a new experience to try to embrace a new personality,” he said. “Everything is really fun and laid back, but we get stuff done at the same time. Everyone on the cast and crew is just so friendly and so helpful.”

Moore said this is not his first show, but he has a bigger part with more lines now, which he’s excited about.

“I had a lot of small supporting roles, and now, I’m part of the main gang,” Moore said. “I love the feeling of being under the lights in front of everyone in the audience. It’s a great experience to be on stage. … (I like) sharing that feeling with all my friends.”

The students will perform the show on April 28, April 29, and the afternoon of April 30. Tickets will go on sale later this month.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Parents and their teenage children argue during rehearsal of a musical number Monday at Buckeye Valley High School. The cast for “Freaky Friday” was announced in December, and the students have been working on the show since January. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Cast members in Buckeye Valley High School’s upcoming production of “Freaky Friday” practice a song Monday afternoon. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette