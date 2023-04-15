Letter: City deserves gratitude for aggregation program

Sustainable Delaware Ohio, a local nonprofit that promotes environmental, social and economic sustainability, would like to extend sincere gratitude to the city’s mayor, council, and staff for choosing an energy aggregation program that will enable residents to save money while also transitioning to renewable electricity.

Many people have heard that AEP rates will be going up approximately 28% in June 2023. Because of the City of Delaware’s aggregation program, city residents will be protected from these rate increases while also offsetting our carbon dioxide releases, thereby mitigating the climate crisis and creating a brighter future.

Passionate volunteers from SDO worked for over three years to move this initiative forward but could not have done so without help from Power a Clean Future Ohio, Ready for 100 Columbus, Ohio Environmental Council, Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council, and the City of Worthington.

Sustainable Delaware Ohio meets the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at COhatch Delaware.

Anna Willow

Sustainable Delaware Ohio chair