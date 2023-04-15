Replacement selected for Big Walnut BOE

SUNBURY — Brian Erwin was selected to become the newest member of the Big Walnut Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday, April 10. He will serve out an unexpired term.

Twelve people interviewed for the position last week (April 4-6) with the board. A total of 16 applied. Two additional applicants withdrew, and two more applicants were disqualified for applying past the deadline. Of those who applied, five were former Big Walnut school board members: Diana Butts, Allison Fagan, Lisa Grunewald, Liana Lee and Barb Shelby.

Outgoing school board member Sherri Dorsch had to vacate her seat due to her pending move out of the district. In her resignation letter, Dorsch recommended someone with prior experience on a school board for institutional knowledge, and the ability to read books quickly, since two dozen have been challenged by district parents this school year.

Four school board members were present at the meeting to replace Dorsch. Absent were Superintendent Ryan McLane, Treasurer Darren Jenkins, student board representative Sophia Erndt, and Assistant Superintendent Megan Forman.

Board member Alice Nicks moved to recommend Erwin, which was seconded by Board Vice President Angela Graziosi. Both Graziosi and Nicks are in their first terms on the board. Erwin was approved by a 3-1 vote.

“My vote is purely based on, well 85% based on the interviews, 15% based on other items,” Board President Doug Crowl said. “Mr. Erwin, I found to be passionate. I believe that he’ll fit in with this board really well.”

Board member Steve Fujii cast the sole no vote, and he explained why during the meeting.

“I’m always the optimist, and I choose to praise the process we went through,” Fujii said. “But I am conflicted. … I think we went through the right process, but I disagree with the outcome. … While discussing as a member of the board, it became clear to me that my fellow board colleagues and I do not see things the same way…

“When I think about those things this district needs moving forward, I wonder how this nominee can help,” Fujii continued. “I have grave concerns about the finances of this district. … I know several members of the interviewed candidates have met with our current treasurer and previous treasurer numerous times over the last several years. My voice has been clear on our need for facility improvements in this district. While we should be proud of our new facilities, they are not enough. …

“The needs of this board are clear for reviewing policy, process and procedures,” Fujii said. “We had numerous candidates with excellent experience in these areas, and that name being discussed tonight is not among them. There has been much conversation about the rules relative to curriculum and instruction by this board. … My concerns about the finances, facilities, legal considerations, curriculum instruction and safety, a topic we all agree on … I am concerned that the decision being made right now doesn’t advance any of these needs.”

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is April 19.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]