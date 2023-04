Delaware County Property Transfers

By

311 London Rd, Delaware, Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric Co To: Diverse Holdings Llc, $855,000

5359 Roesland Dr, Galena, Jones, Jack Gary Jr To: Messmer, Ryan & Elizabeth, $572,500

5790 Roesland Dr, Galena, Tbf Group Llc To: Lin, Theodore & Yong, Min Li, $615,000

1136 Boulder Dr, Delaware, Zissman, Matthew Ryan & Kristine Ann To: Fiero, Michael, $417,000

4104 Leonardsburg Rd, Delaware, Ferritto, George & Iryna To: Frazier, Bruce C & Patricia L Roark, $253,000

159 Mahogany Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Ruehle, Ryan J, $527,431

3894 Legacy Rd, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Casadiego, Maria & Garcia, Jose Tarazona, $477,670

3680 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Palsgrove, Richard David & Everett, Elizabeth Hadley, $454,720

816 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Mejia, Walter E Duran, $494,930

813 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Francis, Austin M & Tara M, $493,700

3441 Crimson Stone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Khurelbaatar, Tengisbold & Jambalsuren, Munkhjargal, $560,290

430 Sweet Run Cir, Galena, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Pellegrene, Joseph D & Jean M, $545,497

1214 Portrush , Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Vicioso, Madeline & Fernandez, Thomas Lantigua, $511,578

212 Colchester Ct, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Maronda Homes Llc, $65,000

6217 Langton Cir, Westerville, Willis, Stanley A Jr & Logan, Brian K To: Feichtner, Robert A & Loretta M Trustees, $493,000

2390 Glenvale Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Varanasi, Naga Sampat Kumar & Meghana, $593,750

1442 Clover, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: N. C. J. III & J., $515,500

686 Melick Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Augustian, David Prasad & Mahalingam, Sivakamasundari, $614,765

692 Melick Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Kamath, Narasimha Vasant & Gadag, Smruti, $604,715

558 Melick Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Kebe, Ahmed C & Sanogo, Makoukou Kebe, $576,865