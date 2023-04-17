Dublin Road resurfacing to start

DUBLIN — The city recently announced the Ohio Department of Transportation will start resurfacing Dublin Road in Delaware County this week.

The project will have ODOT resurfacing Dublin Road between Glick Road in Delaware County and Emerald Parkway in Franklin County.

“Resurfacing begins April 17 at Glick Road and moves south,” the City of Dublin said on its website. “Traffic will be flagged in both directions during this time. Work should be completed by mid-May.”

Those who drive on Dublin Road may have already noticed work going on.

“Work starts April 12, with sidewalk ramp replacement at the Brand Road/Dublin Road roundabout,” the city said. “Drivers will see northbound and southbound lane closures on the roundabout’s south side for a few days until work is complete. Traffic will be maintained in both directions.”

Pavement testing also began on April 12 on various streets in Dublin.

“You might see a white pickup truck pulling a testing trailer,” the city said. “The truck has sensors mounted on the front that use radar data to determine pavement thickness. The trucks also include coring equipment to take pavement samples. Resource International (the company doing the testing) will immediately fill all holes in the pavement made through coring. This process helps determine the strength of the pavement to help the city identify if and when repairs are necessary.

“While the testing equipment might grab your attention, mobile operations should not obstruct traffic on the streets or sidewalks,” the city said.

Weather permitting, the pavement testing is said to conclude by April 26.

The city has a “Street Maintenance Dashboard” showing Dublin streets planned for repaving through 2027. Dublin maintains 276 miles of roads. Its pavement has an average score of 83.1. The goal is a pavement score of 75 or better.

The dashboard is part of a map with road projects that’s available for viewing at dublinohiousa.gov/construction.

The city also said its “Parks and Recreation (department) will begin the Muirfield Greenway Corridor Program in April along Muirfield and Avery-Muirfield Drive in the Avery-Muirfield/Indian Run Meadows neighborhood. The process involves removing 84 dead and decaying trees for the safety of our residents. The city plans to plant 124 new trees and shrubs.”

The City of Dublin said that 60% of the trees planted will be native to Ohio. The work will take about eight weeks, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., possibly later to finish a section. The right lanes may be closed.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]