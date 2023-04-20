Fast start sends Hayes past London

The Delaware Hayes baseball team showed the future of the program how it’s done Thursday night in Delaware, using a big first inning and strong pitching to top visiting London 4-1 on Youth Night.

The Pacers took care of business early, scoring all four of their runs in the bottom of the first.

Colin Milligan got things going with a leadoff single and, an out later, Landon Green and Lucas Flack worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Tank Tompkins then came through with a two-run single before Caleb Rowe delivered an RBI single and Dalton Allen knocked in another with a sacrifice fly.

Hayes didn’t do much from the plate the rest of the way, but it didn’t have to as Green was lights out through five strong innings of action.

Green allowed just one hit while striking out five and walking three. James Bowman and Allen, who struck out the side in the seventh to seal the deal, were solid in relief as well.

Next up, Hayes is slated to host Logan for a doubleheader Saturday. First pitch of the first game is slated for 11 a.m.

Olentangy Orange 13, Olentangy 2, 6 inn.

The Pioneers started fast and finished strong, scoring five runs in the first inning and eight in the sixth to put the finishing touches on a non-league win over the rival Braves Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Cole Cahill came through with an RBI triple to jump start Orange in the first before Evan Eichel connected on a three-run homer to make it a 5-0 game.

Olentangy answered with two runs in the bottom half via a homer from Kaden Gebhardt, but they turned out to be the only two runs it would score the rest of the way.

Cahill led the charge, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs. Diego Astacio was also 3-for-4 while Eichel finished with a game-best four RBI for the Pioneers.

Gebhardt was 2-for-3 with his homer and two RBI to lead the Braves.

Jacob Tabor earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 10 and walking just two in six innings.

DeSales 6, Olentangy Berlin 1

The Bears scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, but the host Stallions plated the next six en route to a non-league win Thursday night in Columbus.

DeSales scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take control before adding two more in the second to smooth out the scoring summary.

Jared Moeller led Berlin at the dish, finishing with two of the team’s six hits. Nate Hurley had a hit a drove in the Bears’ lone run.

Westerville Central 13, Big Walnut 8

Two big innings doomed the Golden Eagles Thursday as the host Warhawks scored eight runs in the third and four more in the fourth on the way to a non-league win.

Big Walnut, down 13-1 through four, scored five runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Noah Clawson led the Eagles with three hits, a run and three RBI. Drew Gaskins, Eli Couser and Adam Whilhelm also drove in runs in the setback.