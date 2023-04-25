Chittum helps OWU sweep Oberlin

The Ohio Wesleyan softball team swept Oberlin behind 14 scoreless innings by junior southpaw Katie Chittum on Monday at Margaret Sagan Field.

The Bishops won the opener 4-0 before taking the nightcap by a 6-0 count.

After a double by junior third baseman Alyssa Back and a walk drawn by junior second baseman Sophia Cegledy, junior shortstop Rylee Anspach drove in both with a hit up the middle to give the Bishops a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opener.

With the Bishops up by 3 runs, sophomore leftfielder Avery Panozzo led off the bottom of the fifth with a bang, blasting a home run over the leftfield wall.

Panozzo went 2-for-3. Anspach had one hit to go along with a 3-RBI game. Chittum pitched all 7 innings, allowing only 2 hits and racking up 6 punch-outs.

In the nightcap, the Bishops picked up right where they left off. In the bottom of the third, after Cegledy reached base, junior centerfielder Rylie Moore doubled to center, scoring Cegledy.

The Bishops piled on 4 runs during their last at-bat, extending their lead to 6. Cegledy and Anspach picked up 2 hits. Back went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Moore was 1-for-3 with an RBI of her own. Sophomore outfielder Lauren Kunzler came up with a pinch-hit, RBI single. Chittum picked up another shutout, tossing 7 innings, again allowing only 2 hits to go along with 3 strikeouts.

After the sweep of the Yeowomen, the Bishops are 7-3 in conference play with 4 games remaining. Tied for second in the conference, Ohio Wesleyan takes on conference leader DePauw today at Margaret Sagan Field.

MEN’S TENNIS

Junior Marcelo Aguilar won for Ohio Wesleyan as the Bishops closed out the regular season with a dual match against North Coast Athletic Conference rival Oberlin on Sunday at Gordon Field House.

Aguilar defeated Shawn Lisann in a tiebreaker at No. 3 singles, prevailing by scores of 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8).

At No. 4 singles, senior José Mancilla lost in a tiebreaker, with Oberlin’s James Dill recording a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-3) win.

Junior Mark Siriwanichkul fell at no. 1 singles, with Oberlin’s Sean Billerbeck winning a 6-2. 7-5 decision.

The Yeomen swept doubles play, with the Bishops’ No. 2 pair of Aguilar and freshman Kobe Francis falling by a count of 8-4.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.