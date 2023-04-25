Berlin, Orange win home duals

The Olentangy Berlin track and field teams took care of business Monday night as both topped visiting Dublin Scioto by convincing margins.

The boys, who won, 90-41, were dominant on the track. Winners included Ousman Dumbuya in the 100 (12.10 seconds) and 200 (24.43 seconds), Liam Kennedy in the 400 (58.56 seconds), Christian Passerini in the 800 (2:15.08) and 1,600 (4:54.19) and Eric Hardy in the 110 (17.24 seconds) and 300 (46.58 seconds) hurdles.

The Bears also took top honors in the 4×100 (49.38 seconds), 4×200 (1:43.35) and 4×800 (4:25.26) relays.

In the field, Berlin got standout showings from Evan Cornell, who won the high jump with an effort of 5-04; Austin Cera, who picked up first-place points in the pole vault by clearing 11-0; and Lucas Samson, who won the triple jump with a mark of 35-09.50.

On the girls’ side, the Bears topped the Irish, 92-32.

Adom Amparbeng won the 100 in 14.24 seconds, Peyton Curry won the 200 in 29.67 seconds, Elliana Alonso took top honors in the 300 hurdles (53.81 seconds) and Bekah Lape crossed the finish line first in both the 800 and 1,600 with respective times of 2:53.34 and 6:22.29.

Berlin also padded its point total with wins in the 4×100 (53.92 seconds), 4×200 (2:01.67) and 4×400 (5:21.92) relays.

In the field, winners included Lauren Riley in the shot put (30-08), Layla Bauknecht in the high jump (4-10), Alexandra Acosta-Munoz in the pole vault (8-0), Alonso in the long jump (14-07.25) and Lily Doak in the triple jump (29-07.75).

Westerville North at Olentangy Orange

The Pioneers picked up a pair of wins over the visiting Warriors Monday afternoon in Lewis Center, getting balanced showings from both the boys and girls squads.

The boys, who won, 83-49, were buoyed by Kaiden Kraus, who won the 100 (11.46 seconds); Saketh Rudraraju, who won the 800 (1:56.72); and Brannon Moser, who won the 3,200 (10:21.97).

Orange also won the 4×100 and 4×400 relays in respective times of 49.47 seconds and 3:36.06.

In the field, Bobby Ogles topped the 160-foot mark to win the discus, furthering his own school record with a toss of 164-01. Other winners included Elias Lewis in the high jump (6-0), Lucas Frye in the long jump (19-0.25), Cam Shively in the pole vault (12-06) and Zach McDowell in the shot put (45-11).

On the girls’ side, Orange won by a narrow 65-62 margin thanks to standout showings from Taylor Levy, who won the 100 and 200 in respective times of 12.76 and 26.33 seconds; McKinley Baran, who won the 100 hurdles in 18.60 seconds; Hadley McPherson, who won the 300 hurdles in 55.59 seconds; and Lainey Garling, who won the 1,600 in 6:00.98.

The Pioneers also picked up a handful of wins in the field. Reagan Hoyt earned first-place points in the discus (81-09), Saniya Holmes won the high jump (4-10) and Surraiya Mahmud won both the pole vault (10-0) and shot put (28-06.50) events.