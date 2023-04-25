Woodward holds Spring Fling

On Friday, despite a wet start, the Woodward Elementary School community came together for games and activities as part of their “Spring Fling” event.

The event featured inflatables, a dunking booth, games, and appearances from the City of Delaware Fire and Police departments. Michelle King, administrative assistant at Woodward, said the event was organized by the school’s parent-teacher organization.

“The Woodward PTO put in countless hours to make the event possible for our families, and we are so grateful to them,” King said Monday, adding Jet’s Pizza donated food to the event, Ace Hardware donated the dunk tank, and Delaware Public Works filled it for staff members to take turns getting dunked by students.

Woodward PTO Secretary Tiffani Swartzfager, who coordinated the event, said she enjoyed the sense of community at Spring Fling.

“As a brand new PTO board, we could not be happier with how the Spring Fling turned out!” Swartzfager said Friday during the event. “Even with the spotty weather at times, our students, families and staff are all having a joyous time. Our goal was to gift our Woodward community with a fun event that would bring our families and staff together to enjoy for free. … Seeing all the smiles and laughter is priceless.”

Swartzfager said she she’s thankful for the staff at Woodward and for members of the community who helped organize the event.

“The hard work that went into planning and organizing would not have been successful had it not been for the support of our always devoted staff and community partners,” Swartzfager said. “A special shout-out to the nine staff members who went above and beyond to brave the ice-cold dunk tank to give their students a memory they will never forget!”

