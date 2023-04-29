City to start enforcing regulations at Oak Grove Cemetery

Since 2012, when the City of Delaware was asked to assume oversight of the Oak Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, the priority has been to maintain the cemetery in a manner that the entire community can be proud.

To do that, the City of Delaware has regulations in place concerning the decoration of graves that will be enforced, starting in May. These regulations are to ensure the beauty of the cemetery and the safety of visitors and groundskeepers.

They include:

• Seasonal flowers are allowed 12 inches in front of the marker and ground cover can be used if it is natural wood mulch.

• Small flags, solar lights, and other mementos are allowed next to the monument.

• Seasonal holiday décor is allowed for short periods of time.

• Shepherd hooks, planted trees and shrubs, stones, rocks or shells, enclosures or borders, grave blankets, and flowers planted beside and behind the grave monument, are not permitted.

• By the fall clean up time, around Oct.1, all non-conforming items will be removed.

A list of permitted and non-permitted items can be found at www.delawareohio.net/oakgrovecemetery.

Oak Grove, 334 S. Sandusky St.. was established in 1851 and is the largest cemetery in Delaware County, encompassing about 70 acres and approximately 21,000 interments.

The cemetery is accessible from either the Sandusky Street entrance or the 141 Liberty Road entrance.

The cemetery office can be reached at 740-363-2971 or at [email protected]

Submitted by the City of Delaware.