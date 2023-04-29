Delaware Community Chorus to present ‘Sing!’

The Delaware Community Chorus (DCC) will present its culminating concert of the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, April 30. “Sing!” will feature selections that celebrate the joy of singing, as well as the debut of the Delaware Youth Chorale.

The chorus performs under the direction of Joshua Brodbeck. Another special feature of the concert will be the performance of two special pieces that were originally planned for May 2020: the British Coronation anthem, and the finale from Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide.”

The Delaware Youth Chorale began rehearsals this spring and is made up of young singers from Delaware County, ranging in age from 10 to 18.

The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the Powell United Methodist Church.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.delawarechorus.com, through the DCC Facebook page, purchased directly from a chorus member, or purchased with cash or check at the door. All students will be admitted for free. Please reserve a ticket for both students and general admission attendees.

Masks and vaccinations are not required for attendees, based on the current guidance from the CDC and the Delaware Public Health Department.

Prospective Delaware Community Chorus and Delaware Youth Chorale members are invited to join the chorus again in the fall 2023 semester. Rehearsals will begin in late August and are held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware. Interested singers should reach out to [email protected] or visit www.delawarechorus.com.

Submitted by the Delaware Community Chorus.