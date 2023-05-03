OWU professor earns 3rd Fulbright Scholar Award

Randolph Quaye, professor and co-chair of the Department of Africana, Gender, and Identity Studies at Ohio Wesleyan University, has been awarded his third Fulbright Scholar Award to conduct health care research in Tanzania, East Africa, during the 2023-2024 academic year.

“The purpose is to investigate the importance of home-based care in delivering anti-retroviral (ART) to people with HIV in Tanzania,” said Quaye, Ph.D., who also earned highly competitive Fulbright Scholarships in 2011 and 2017.

“Research into self-management of HIV under ART in Africa has tended to focus exclusively on adherence to treatment,” said Quaye, a member of the Ohio Wesleyan faculty since 2004. “Relatively little research has focused on how health care providers’ attitudes and the choices they provided has impacted self-management by users of health care services.”

In an effort to expand services to HIV patients in Tanzania, Quaye’s new Fulbright-funded research will explore whether infected individuals, especially those who routinely visit ART clinics, would be more willing to receive anti-retroviral at home.

“A golden thread running through my works is an emphasis on policy initiatives that can improve the health status of vulnerable populations,” said Quaye, a trained medical sociologist. “In an increasingly interdependent world, cross-national experiences with alternative health delivery options offer a rich field for analysis.”

During his year in East Africa, Quaye will contribute to the Master of Public Health program at the University of Dar Es Salaam by teaching courses on global health, health care disparities across the lifespan, health systems, and health policy within the broader theme of sociology of health and illness.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Quaye also serves as director of the OWU in Tanzania semester-abroad program and has experience directing international programs in Kenya and Zimbabwe as well as Tanzania. He is the author of books including “Recent Reforms in the Swedish Health Care System: Implications for the Swedish Welfare State” and “African Americans’ Health Care Practices, Perspectives, and Needs.”

Quaye earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana, master’s degree from Acadia University (Canada), and doctorate from Northeastern University in Boston.

Learn more about Quaye and Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Africana, Gender, and Identity Studies at www.owu.edu/AGIS. Learn more about the university’s OWU in Tanzania program at www.owu.edu/Tanzania.

About the Fulbright Program

Since its establishment in 1946 by Congress, the Fulbright Program has given more than 400,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and scientists the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns. According to the program, its 400,000 alumni include 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and thousands of leaders and world-renowned experts in academia and many other fields across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Learn more at https://eca.state.gov/fulbright.

