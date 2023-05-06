Leaders losing perspective

The Republicans have lost their sense of perspective. Tennessee and Montana state legislators recently demonstrated how the GOP cannot distinguish between insignificant and crucial challenges to government.

Tennessee legislators expelled representatives for using a bull horn to make a point in legislative debate. Montana legislators sanctioned a colleague for forceful language in a debate on an issue crucial to her.

There was no danger to the bodies in either case. Nevertheless, these two bodies were so blinded by disagreement that they took drastic, unprecedented action against fellow legislators.

In contrast to that, after thousands of rioters attacked our nation’s Capitol, destroyed property, and threatened the lives of elected officials, Republicans leaders bent over backwards to excuse their insurrection.

The GOP used to be a party of principle, working to protect our nation’s democracy. Where have those thoughtful, ethical leaders gone?

William A. McCartney

Delaware