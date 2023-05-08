Delaware County Property Transfers

By

3178 Montclair Ave, Lewis Center, Marozzi, H Elizabeth To: Millen, Jacob P & Holly M, $655,000 7331 Quailview Dr, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Sridharan, Aishwarya & Mani, Vinesh, $523,191

4536 Scioto Meadows Ln, Powell, Homeroad North Llc To: Mcmasters, Kevin & Deborah, $499,848

1145 Ruth Xing, Delaware, Olentangy Falls Ltd To: Sn2 Enterprises Llc, $235,000

7153 Scioto Pkwy, Powell, Gilroy, James & Schaub, Ellen To: Sproull, Erin L & William D, $465,000

5561 Maple Dr, Lewis Center, Zuhairy, Forat Adnan Al & Shamma, Saja Ghassan Al To: Bryan, Craig J & Annabelle O, $195,000

2715 Quail Crossing Dr, Powell, Kelley, Kyle & Dalton Kelly To: Berlin, Evan & Alisha, $676,000

4802 Chimera Loop, Galena, Blake, Dexter L & Diane L To: Fese, Mitchell D & Ford, Hannah R, $540,000

S Section Line Rd, Delaware, Brightday Llc To: Sharma, Sumit & Agrawal, Preeti, $132,500

3911 Wedgewood Place Dr, Powell, Stefanko, Douglas R & Smith, Amy Hackman To: Bogdziewicz, Tomasz & Fountain, Julie, $450,000

223 Tar Heel Dr, Delaware, Gibbs, Heath E To: Hedges, Aaron & Alicia, $350,000

228 Glemsbury Dr, Delaware, Henderson, Matthew C & Sheri M To: Fell, Kathryn & Douglas, $372,500

234 E High St, Ostrander, Bs Investment Group Llc To: Kurtz, Branson, $150,000

S Section Line Rd, Delaware, Bluebell Llc To: Searight, Tyler & Rachel T, $120,000

4386 Olivero Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $148,000

S Section Line Rd, Delaware, Bluebell Llc To: Jones, Richard & Grube, Ashley Anne, $120,000

777 Hidden Springs Dr, Lewis Center, Onia, Igal To: Mcdonald, Eugene & Marie I, $116,330

2588 Delamere Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Thobe, Michele & Corey, $892,550

422 Talla Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340