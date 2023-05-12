Program to focus on Delaware County Memory project

SUNBURY — At 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, Margaret Arnold, historian with the Community Library, will present the May program to the Big Walnut Area Historical Society on “How to use Delaware County Memory Website” to obtain local history materials.

There is no charge to attend the meeting, which will be in the Myers Inn Museum Meeting Room.

Started in 2005, Delaware County Memory is an ongoing collaborative project between libraries, governmental offices, local historical societies, and other local archives throughout Delaware County. The project is administered by Community Library and sponsored in part by the Community Library Foundation and the Delaware County Foundation.

The goal of the project is to make countywide local history materials accessible that support the information needs of historians and genealogists everywhere.

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners issued a resolution of support for the project in November 2010.

Arnold has a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from Drexel University in Philadelphia. She has been with Community Library since August 2002.

To make a donation, volunteer, or to submit items to the Delaware County Memory project, please email the library at [email protected] or call 740-965-3901.

The Myers Inn Museum faces the southeast corner of Sunbury Square at the corner of Columbus and Granville streets. It is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by reservation by calling 740-965-3582 and leaving a message. Admission is by donation.

Submitted by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.