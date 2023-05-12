New youth center to be unveiled

Delaware Christian Church will be celebrating the grand opening of its new youth center building, located at 2280 W. William St., from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. The free community event will feature a variety of entertainment options, including inflatables, axe throwing, games, food, and a special worship/devotion at 6 p.m.

Construction of the building, which spans more than 6,000 square feet and includes both a mezzanine and patio, began last September and was completed in April. Funding for the project was acquired through donations from members of the church.

“With all the challenges youth face today, our goal was to create a safe and fun atmosphere for youth in Delaware where they can learn about God’s love,” Delaware Christian Church Communications Director Mia Smith told The Gazette.

In addition to holding special events, the youth center will host a class every Sunday morning for middle school students and the youth group on Sunday evenings for middle and high school students. The building will also host a men’s open basketball night once a week.

“One of the main goals of our organization is to be a hub for our community,” said Sam Rosa, the senior minister at Delaware Chrisitan. “A safe place for families and individuals to thrive. Within our organization, they will have access to resources that will promote good mental, physical, financial, educational and spiritual health.

“Our strategy is to invest in the next generation now so that it will pay dividends later. In doing so, we’re giving them a safe place to grow and mature as citizens that will advocate for the greater good of our Delaware community and our world. We believe that the best contribution we can give to our world is to nurture this generation by giving them the opportunity to reach and maximize their full potential in every area of their lives, potential that will leave a legacy today echoing positively for generations to come.”

Rosa went on to say, “Imagine a place where kids are not judged, looked down upon, or neglected but instead, they are known, valued and cared for. We may be starting with a building, but as you can see, this is more than a building.”

