Gazette takes home four Ohio APME awards

COLUMBUS — The Delaware Gazette earned two first-place awards and two third-place awards in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2022 Newspaper Contest. The awards were handed out Sunday during the Ohio APME Awards Banquet held at the Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center.

Competing in Division I — the largest in the state with 40 publications — The Gazette was awarded first place in the Best Public Service category for its 2022 Progress edition. Titled “The New Normal,” the edition focused on how businesses, organizations, governments, and schools throughout Delaware County made changes during the pandemic that have now become everyday practices. Featured in the special section were stories on Delaware County businesses, courts and schools, along with articles on SourcePoint, HelpLine, Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities and OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital.

“The staff put a lot of time and effort into this special section, and I think that showed in the final product,” said Joshua Keeran, regional managing editor of The Gazette, Morrow County Sentinel and Galion Inquirer. “There are many great journalists and newspapers in the state of Ohio, so we take great pride in being awarded first place by the judges.”

In the Best Special Sports Section category, The Gazette was awarded first place for its 2022 Fall Sports Preview.

“Our sports editor, Ben Stroup, did an excellent job previewing our high school football teams for the special section,” Keeran said. “The judges said they enjoyed the team previews, and they noted the fall sports schedules for every school was an added bonus.”

In the individual award categories, Gazette reporter Dillon Davis took home third place in the Best News Writer category.

“Dillon has been a great asset to The Gazette over the past five years,” Keeran said. “I’m thrilled he was recognized by the Ohio APME for his work.”

In addition to his role with The Gazette, Davis was recently named the assistant editor of the Morrow County Sentinel and Galion Inquirer.

Finally, in the Best Sports Columnist category, Keeran placed third in Division I.

“I grew up playing and watching sports, and nowadays, when I’m not at one of my son’s athletic events, I’m either attending a game with my wife and son or watching a game on television,” Keeran said. “With that said, I often have a lot to say about sports in general, especially when it involves local teams or my favorite teams. I enjoy sharing my fandom, and I’m glad the judges enjoyed my work enough to award me third place.”

Keeran