Hayes seniors get big send-off

On Thursday afternoon, students at Hayes High School cheered on and said “goodbye” to the class of 2023 as seniors completed their last day and did their traditional walk around the track at Cornell Stadium.

The procession of seniors was led by the Grand Pacer Marching Band and Principal Dr. Ric Stranges, who said the event is a way to send the class off in the right way.

“For me, I like having the senior class leave with honor and in a way they can hear the accolades of the underclassmen as they leave,” Stranges said. “They deserve a send-off like that, with the band leading them, the underclassmen out there, seeing the school really as a group for a final time together. It’s significant.”

Stranges said parents are invited to the event, which makes it extra special for seniors.

“(We’ve) included parents in that process to make it more of a family feel. It adds an important dimension for all of us — for seniors, families, for me and for staff,” Stranges said. “It’s really significant. A great way to thank (seniors).”

Senior Ryan Vroegop said he enjoyed the final walk as a class.

“Getting to see everyone and walking out with people I haven’t seen in awhile in one final send-off, it was great,” Vroegop said. “I liked seeing everyone in high school and my parents.”

Vroegop said he’s looking forward to graduating on May 19.

“It’s all pretty bittersweet, but I’m excited to take on the next level,” he said.

Vroegop plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to study actuarial science, but he will always cherish his time at Hayes.

“It’s been pretty unforgettable,” Vroegop said. “(It’s been) a great four years. I’m going to miss it, but I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Natalie Hohman, a senior, said she enjoyed the event.

“The walk was a fun way to end the year,” Hohman said. “It was nice getting to say goodbye to the underclassmen and the teachers. Being done feels extremely bittersweet because I am excited to move on to the next stage of my life and gain a greater sense of independence. However, it is difficult for me to imagine leaving behind some of my best friends, favorite teachers, and the incredible community at Hayes.”

Hohman said will be studying chemistry and education at the College of Wooster this fall, where she will also play volleyball.

Fellow senior Meg Wolf said after the event that she felt “strange” about being done with high school.

“It still feels like we’re supposed to show up tomorrow, but it’s just kind of done,” she said.

Wolf said she enjoyed getting to say goodbyes to her fellow students and being with her classmates.

“It was fun to see all the underclassmen that I’ve become close with just throughout sports and house and clubs,” Wolf said. “Getting to see them one more time was great. (I enjoyed) being with the senior class one more time, full out.”

Stranges said he’s proud of the Hayes High School Class of 2023, who were freshmen when the pandemic began and worked through quarantine, hybrid schedules, and an eventual return to normal schedules.

“They have shown a lot of grit,” Stranges said. “The last four years have all been disrupted in some way. For this class, it’ll serve them well. This class has done phenomenal things with a disrupted four years in high school.”

Stranges said the class not only persevered but thrived in the face of adversity.

“We’re seeing classes come out of Hayes High School stronger and maybe more grateful,” he said. “Because of those opportunities that were taken away from them, they embrace opportunities and create opportunities.”

Seniors have several events planned for next week, including a senior picnic and a visit to their elementary schools. Graduation will take place at 7 p.m. May 19 in Cornell Stadium.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Senior David Clark poses during the event Thursday afternoon. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Hayes senior Isabella Soria gives a peace sign Thursday while walking with the rest of her classmates at the end of the day. The seniors will return to the stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. for their commencement ceremony. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette