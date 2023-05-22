Baseball roundup: Lions rally to stun Bears

Olentangy Berlin’s Kyle Haag didn’t allow a hit until there were two down in the top of the seventh inning, but a two-out, two-run single by Bennie Hoerig evened things up before visiting and 24th-seeded Gahanna Lincoln scored a run in the eighth to rally for a 3-2 Division I district semifinal win Monday night in Delaware.

Haag cruised into the seventh, but that’s when, for the first time all game, he finally got into a little trouble. After walking the leadoff batter, Haag retired back-to-back hitters before walking one and hitting another to load the bases and set up Hoerig’s heroics.

Another two-out single, this time by Logan Brockman in the eighth, scored the go-ahead run before Landon Ringhiser pitched a scoreless eighth to seal the deal.

Nate Hurley, who had a game-high two hits in the setback, walked to lead things off in Berlin’s final trip to the plate, but was stranded at second.

Berlin scored the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Daniel Barreca in the second and went up 2-0 when Maddox Pulliam doubled home Parker McDaniels in the sixth.

With the win, Lincoln will take on fourth-seeded Hilliard Darby in Wednesday’s district final. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Olentangy Orange 7, Dublin Scioto 0

Evan Eichel homered and scored twice and Cole Cahill tossed a complete-game shutout to lead the seventh-seeded Pioneers to a lopsided Division I district semifinal win over the host and sixth-seeded Irish Monday in Dublin.

After scoring single tallies in the first and second innings, Orange all but sealed the deal with a three-run fourth capped by an RBI single by Diego Astacio to make it a 5-0 game.

Josiah Ross, Keegan Knupp and Gabe Miller had two hits apiece to lead the Pioneers at the plate. Cahill, meanwhile, allowed just five hits while striking out six in his seven strong innings.

Next up, Orange will take on 10th-seeded Pickerington North in Wednesday’s district final. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Jonathan Alder 10, Buckeye Valley 2

The fifth-seeded Barons scored in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead, but the host and top-seeded Pioneers answered with nine in the bottom half to pull away for a convincing Division II district semifinal win Monday night in Plain City.

BV loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth, but only got a run out of it. Jonathan Alder made the Barons pay for not scoring more immediately, too, using six hits — three singles, two doubles and a triple — to plate nine runs in the bottom half.

Enzo DiRocco and Evan Lang led Buckeye Valley with two hits apiece.

Alder’s win sets up a showdown against second-seeded Bloom-Carroll in Wednesday’s district final. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Gahanna Lincoln’s Logan Brockman fires to first base to try and turn two as Olentangy Berlin’s Nate Hurley looks on from second base during Monday’s Division I district semifinal in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette