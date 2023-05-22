Gallery: Delaware Area Career Center’s 2023 Completion Ceremony

Photos from the Delaware Area Career Center’s 2023 Completion Ceremony held Saturday at Cornell Stadium in Delaware.
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette
Photos by Glenn Battishill | The Gazette