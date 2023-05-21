Gallery: Rutherford B. Hayes High School 2023 Commencement Ceremony

By
Glenn Battishill
-

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

The Rutherford B. Hayes High School 2023 Commencement Ceremony was held Friday evening in Cornell Stadium.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR