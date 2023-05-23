Area standouts punch tickets to regional showcases

Buckeye Valley’s Lexi Chang competes in a hurdle event at a meet earlier this season in Lewis Center. Chang was solid at the Division II district meet over the weekend in Westerville, finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles while helping a pair of relay teams qualify for the upcoming regional showcase. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Buckeye Valley’s track and field teams made plenty of noise at the Division II district meet in Westerville, getting a pair of top-four performances.

The Baron boys won a district crown with 121.5 points while the girls finished fourth in their district.

Lexi Chang, Grace Daily and Carlie Osborne led the BV girls, who competed in District 1. Chang finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.08 seconds), Daily closed third in the 100-meter dash (12.80 seconds) and Osborne finished third in the 400 (1:00.52).

Chang and Osborne were also members of a couple regional-qualifying relay teams. They joined forces with Rylee Jarvis and Elly Olney to finish third in the 4×200 (1:49.32) and teamed up with Molly Meier and Olney to pick up second-place points in the 4×400 (4:11.49).

BV’s boys won the District 2 crown, closing with 120-plus points to edge out runner-up Jonathan Alder (116). Bishop Hartley smoothed out the top three with 64.5 points.

Baron standouts included Ethan Browning, who won both hurdle events, finishing the 110 in 15.32 seconds and the 300 in 40.23; and Sam Jones, who took top honors in the 400 (50.58 seconds).

The Barons also finished third in the 4×200 (1:32.10), second in the 4×100 (44.59 seconds) and won the 4×400 (3:28.47).

In the field, Brady Ridder won a district title in the high jump, clearing 5-10 to take top honors. Riley Boyles, meanwhile, won the pole vault with a mark of 12-06 while Liam Schoonover finished fourth in the long jump with an effort of 20-04.

Division I

Olentangy Orange’s boys and Orange and Olentangy’s girls won district titles to highlight the weekend’s Division I district championship meet in Hilliard.

The Pioneer boys, competing in District 3, cruised to the title with 129 points. The girls, also in District 3, won with 133.5 points.

Orange standouts on the boys’ side included Nick Robinson, who won the 100-meter dash (10.73 seconds) and 200-meter dash (21.75 seconds); Saketh Rudraraju, who won the 3,200 (9:20.20); Bobby Ogles, who won the discus (154-05); Elias Lewis, who won the high jump (6-04); Zach McDowell, who won the shot put (51-10.25); Cam Shively, who won the pole vault (14-0); and Carter Giacomelli, who finished second in the 1,600 (4:16.74).

The Pioneer girls were boosted by Cassidy Shimp, who won the 100-meter dash in 12.16 seconds; Teresa Christian, who won the high jump with an effort of 5-02; and Kayla Sucharski, who closed second in the 3,200 in 11:35.16.

Orange’s boys and girls also won the 4×400 relays (3:59.39).

Olentangy’s girls, competing in District 1, edged out runner-up Pickerington Central with 94 points.

Brave standouts included Amelia Smith, who won the long jump (18-07.75) and finished second in the 400 (58.26 seconds); and Sydney Burrs, who was second in the 300 hurdles (46.94 seconds).

Olentangy won the 4×400 relay in 4:00.29 and was also solid in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays, picking up second-place points with respective efforts of 50.30 seconds and 1:44.96.

Other area district champs included Delaware Hayes’ Kara Glesenkamp, who won the District 2 girls high jump title with an effort of 5-04; Olentangy Berlin’s Jude Elkins, who won the boys 110 hurdles (14.25 seconds); the Bears’ Miles King, who won the boys 300 hurdles (39.61 seconds); Olentangy Liberty’s Jaxson Eckert, who won the boys 800 (1:52.98); and Olentangy’s C.J. Sanna, who won the boys discus (153-10).