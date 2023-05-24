Business Briefs

Mancan recognized by Forbes

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio – Mancan Inc. Staffing, which has an office in Delaware, has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The list is divided into three major categories:

• Executive Search – Recruiting firms that place managers in permanent positions with an annual gross income of more than $100,000.

• Professional and Specialist Search – Recruiting firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income up to $100,000.

• Temp Staffing – Providers of temporary workers and contract positions, excluding interim management positions.

The award ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. In total, more than 36,400 external recruiters and 9,200 HR-managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year’s survey.

Based on the results of the study, Mancan Inc. Staffing is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2023.

“What an honor to have been recognized for the fourth year in a row as One of America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms as well as One of America’s Best Professional Recruiting firms by not only companies that know us and value our service, candidates we have assisted with their job/career search but also by our industry peers and fellow staffing professionals that only know us, by reputation,” said Eastern Division VP of Sales Debbie Lindsay. “The staffing business is such a competitive industry. So, when your industry peers believe in you, you know you are doing a lot right! We are beyond thrilled to receive this award again this year.”