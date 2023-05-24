Pioneers tame Panthers to claim district title

Tyler Fuller connected on a pinch-hit, three-run triple to break things open in the fifth inning as the seventh-seeded Olentangy Orange baseball team cruised to a Division I district championship with a 7-1 win over 10th-seeded Pickerington North Wednesday night in Grove City.

Already up 4-0 thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Diego Astacio, the Pioneers loaded the bases with two down after Gabe Miller and Evan Eichel worked backed-to-back walks.

After looking at a first-pitch strike, Fuller jumped on the next one, sending a bases-clearing triple to left to balloon the lead to 7-0.

Orange controlled things from the start. After Jacob Tabor struck out the side in the top of the first, the Pioneers broke the scoring seal in the bottom half when Cole Cahill sent a solo homer over the right-field fence.

Cahill made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the third, and Orange scored on an error later in the inning to take a 3-0 lead into the fourth.

North scratched across its lone run in the seventh, but couldn’t get any closer as Orange advanced to next Thursday’s regional semifinal against either top-seeded Olentangy Liberty or 22nd-seeded St. Francis DeSales.

Cahill led the Pioneers at the dish, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Other standouts included Fuller, who had his triple with three knocked in; Ian Dando, who had a pair of hits; and Astacio, who had a hit, a run and an RBI.

The offense was good, but Tabor was even better, allowing just one hit while striking out 12 en route to the complete-game win on the mound.

Brett Madison took the loss for the Panthers, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two in four innings of action.

Harry Kreinbrink had North’s lone hit.