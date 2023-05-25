Brenner honors state champion cheerleading team

The Olentangy High School cheerleading team is pictured in the Ohio Senate Chamber with state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware). Photos submitted by state Sen. Andrew Brenner’s office

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) honored the 2023 state champion cheerleading team from Olentangy High School on May 17. Brenner presented the squad with a resolution recognizing their victories in Division I Large Non-Building Division and Large Game Day Non-Building events.

“It’s really quite an accomplishment, winning a ninth state title in just the past five years,” said Brenner. “You are part of a remarkable winning tradition, one you can be proud of for your entire lives.”

This is Olentangy High School’s first year back in Division I since 2018, having moved to Division II after a fourth high school opened in the district, causing the school’s population to decrease.

These are the nine state titles the school has won in the last five years in the competition sponsored by the Ohio Association Of Secondary School Administrators:

2019 – Division 2 Non-Building State Champions

2020 – Division 2 Non-Building State Champions

2021 – Division 2 Non-Building State Champions

2021 – Division 2 Non-Tumbling/Non Building State Champions

2022 – Division 2 Non-Tumbling/Non Building State Champions

2022 – Division 2 Non-Building State Champions

2022 – Division 2 Game Day Non-Building State Champions

2023 – Division 1 Large Game Day Non-Building State Champions

2023 – Division 1 Large Non-Building State Champions

Submitted by state Sen. Andrew Brenner’s office.