Woman killed in crash

An investigation is ongoing after a Powell woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 Thursday morning.

City of Delaware Police Chief Adam Moore reported Thursday that police were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 36/SR 37 and Davidson Lane at approximately 4:18 a.m. after a crash was reported.

Moore said the initial on-scene investigation indicated a full-size Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 36/SR 37 when it was struck head-on by a Jeep SUV traveling west in the eastbound lane.

The occupant of the truck was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, and the occupant of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore said police were working with the Delaware County Coroner’s Office Thursday to complete a death notification.

Moore said the reason the Jeep was on the wrong side of the road is still under investigation, and it’s unclear if it crossed the median immediately before the crash or was traveling the wrong way for a time.

The crash snarled traffic and forced travelers to detour around the scene for several hours.

Moore said alcohol is suspected as a potential contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

