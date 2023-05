Delaware County Property Transfers

299 Bevan Way, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Dennis, Douglas Paul Jr, $424,770

6956 Courtyard Pl, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Ranney, Thomas Robert & Ellen, $612,730

3469 Piatt Rd, Delaware, 365land Llc To: Herman, Sean M & Brandi L, $400,000

Piatt Rd, Delaware, Blazingstar Llc To: Albright, Trent D, $375,000

7451 Kerfield Dr, Galena, Zingery, Matthew & Jill To: Yilmaz, Yunus & Cigdem, Erol, $635,500

7328 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Robles, Carlos Alberto & Escobar, Katia Carlota Balderas, $448,800

6205 Liberty Rd, Powell, Novy, Dale & Carol To: Flores Landscaping Service & Patio Llc, $156,000

921 Skipton Loop, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Lozan, Karin Martini & Christopher R, $573,336

447 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Soni, Navneet & Sawhney, Manisha, $806,800

34 Rachel Ln, Delaware, Kannally, Kevin M To: Winkel, Thomas & Mercina, $320,000

7865 Lewis Center Rd, Westerville, Homan, Carla J To: Tulodzieski, Scott & Amy, $400,000

6383 Grasslands Ct, Westerville, Sanborn, Jerry E To: Zvolanek, Tyler & Fuller, Katherine J, $604,500

2484 State Route 37, Delaware, Rogers, Cheryl L & Wayne A Co Trustees To: Miller, Kevin D & Heidi L, $254,405

418 Steeplechase St, Delaware, Miller, Heidi L & Kevin D To: Nelson, Jacob R & Molitor, Sarah

M, $370,000

6558 Hermitage Dr, Westerville, Mcgee, Marticia R & Helkey, James M To: Baumann, Griff D & Brandie L, $510,000

3673 Bluejay Ridge Dr, Powell, Riyt Llc To: Mallipeddi, Rakesh Reddy & Sukrutha, Devi, $505,000

1184 Portrush Dr, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Benson, Kara, $509,426

7499 Totten Springs Dr, Westerville, Billy, Douglas A To: Lindsey, Sandra K, $405,000

428 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Colts Run Development Llc To: Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio, $71,500

224 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Minister, Mark A & Brandy A, $338,803

Curtis Rd, Radnor, Bruner Land Company Inc To: Burke, Brandon David & Jennifer Ansley, $125,000

5265 Condit Rd, Sunbury, Albert, Mikeal S & Tracey L To: Jones, Stephanie & Stipes Ian S, $710,000

9398 Waterford Dr, Powell, Verona Llc To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $170,000

3190 S Old State Rd, Delaware, Cross Creek Resort Ltd To: Ccr Property Llc, $5,300,000

5440 Grand Ridge Dr, Galena, Taylor, Jeffrey M & Vinje, Gina C To: Lim, Bee Min & Poo Choo, $399,500