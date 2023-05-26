Howell wins All-America honors in high jump

Senior Peyton Howell won All-America honors while representing Ohio Wesleyan at the NCAA Division III championship meet, hosted by St. John Fisher University on Thursday in Rochester, N.Y.

Howell finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-6½. This is the second consecutive outdoor All-America citation for Howell, following a fifth-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Division III outdoor championship meet, and the third overall All-America honor, including a third-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Division III indoor championship meet.

Howell cleared the first 2 heights on her first attempt, then missed at 5-5¼ before clearing that height on the second attempt. Howell then cleared 5-6½ on the first try as the field was reduced to 7 competitors. At 5-7¾, Howell missed all 3 attempts, with only 3 of the 7 contestants advancing to the next height of 5-8¾.

Howell was tied for the No. 18 seed heading into the meet with a height of 5-5¾.

SOFTBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Sophia Cegledy, junior pitcher Katie Chittum, and sophomore Avery Panozzo received Academic All-District VII recognition in softball from the College Sports Communicators.

Cegledy, Chittum, and Panozzo will advance to the Academic All-America ballot.

Cegledy majors in nutrition and psychology. Chittum majors in mathematics. Panozzo majors in botany & microbiology and sociology/anthropology.

Academic All-District honors are bestowed by the College Sports Communicators, with District VII consisting of schools in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and be a starter or important reserve.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Ohio Wesleyan sophomore Trey Theobald received Division III All-Great Lakes Region recognition from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced by the USTFCCCA.

Theobald was honored in the javelin.

All-region honors went to those who recorded one of the region’s top 5 performances in a particular event, or were a member of a top-3 relay team on the regional list.

