This is the homesite map for the Maeve Meadows subdivision. The model home would be located on lot 3361. Courtesy | Pulte

Berlin Township’s Board of Zoning Appeals granted a model home in the Maeve Meadows subdivision last month.

The public hearing was held on April 4 at the Berlin Township Hall on a conditional use permit for a sales home within a model home with parking lot at 2598 McKenna Lane.

Conditional uses of model homes subdivisions are “defined as residential-type structures used as sales offices by builders/developers and to display the builder’s/developer’s product,” said the meeting minutes. “The same may be furnished within, since its purpose is to display to prospective buyer the builder’s/developer’s features (such as exterior siding treatment, roofing materials, interior trim, moldings, floor coverings, etc.), in the environment of a completed home. Model homes may be staffed by the builder’s/developer’s sales force.”

There were six conditions discussed with the applicant: down-lighting, off-street paved parking, screening and trash receptacles, termination of use after five years from opening, no building equipment or materials may be stored at the model home, and signage. Also discussed was fire safety. It was said the site was able to be accessed, and there will be a fire extinguisher in the model home.

It was said “the model home will be purchased by a buyer in the future, so the features on the model home will continue on with the home later.”

BZA Chairperson Don Sutton said in the minutes, “The application has already been through the zoning process and received a zoning permit, and they are here tonight to consider the conditional use permit. He believes they have done a good job addressing that issue and have provided sufficient information.”

The permit was approved unanimously by a 5-0 vote.

Dublin-based Pulte Homes of Ohio is the builder. The Pulte website describes the subdivision as, “Maeve Meadows features upscale single-family two-story and multi-level homes with stunning curb appeal. Here, you’ll find new construction homes with innovative features in an enclave 35-homesite setting. Multi-use paths, tree-lined streets, and a sparkling pond set the backdrop while the southern Delaware location with Olentangy Schools make this an ideal location to call home.”

Pulte said the homes are 2,422-3,539 square feet and start at $574,990.

The BZA consists of Sutton, Vice Chairperson Jason Acevedo, Brad Cook, Michelle Cook, Larry Harmon, and alternates Jessica Kuenzli and Quinn Machan. Jake Bon is the zoning inspector.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]