City issues temporary ban on outdoor water use

Due to unseasonably warm temperatures and lack of rainfall, the city of Delaware is experiencing record water demands – and more dry weather is in the immediate forecast. Demand is exceeding the water pumping capacity. If this trend continues, the system will lose pressure and service.

We must immediately reduce demand to avoid loss of service, so we can continue to provide uninterrupted water service for both the health and safety of our residents.

Effective immediately, the City of Delaware is implementing the following rules to conserve water.

• Suspend all outdoor watering through Wednesday night

• Starting Thursday, June 8, outdoor watering is restricted to every other day (even/odd dates based on whether your address ends with even/odd number)

These conservation practices are in effect until further notice. We appreciate our water customers’ understanding and patience in reducing outdoor water usage.

Between 1.5 and 2 million more gallons of water a day are being used as the prolonged dry spell has continued, a 50% increase in total system demand.

The City of Delaware closed its splash pad on Monday to help lessen demand. The city golf course is irrigated by its own underground well and is not impacted.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.