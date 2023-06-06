In May, the Genoa Township Police Department collected statements on a non-injury accident that resulted in a car overturning at the intersection of Lewis Center and Worthington roads. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Genoa PD busy in field, waters

GALENA — Genoa’s Police Department serves not only a population of more than 25,000 in the township, but also offers support to many in the eastern part of Delaware County.

Most recently, the Genoa Township Police Department (GTPD) promoted Lt. James McMillin Jr. to deputy chief during the June 1 Board of Trustees meeting.

“Deputy Chief McMillin has served the police department since 2000 and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Homeland Security from Tiffin University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy,” said a post on the department’s Facebook page. “He will provide tremendous leadership to the police department, and we are excited to have him begin his new position!”

In addition to patrolling high-traffic areas, the department issues warnings to residents as needed, such as a surprise two-week closure of Big Walnut Road between Tussic Street and Medallion Drive East by Columbia Gas last month.

On May 23, GTPD Chief Steve Gammill wrote the following on Facebook:

“With the warmer weather comes an uptick in crime. We received several reports of cars being broken into overnight, mostly in the Highland Lakes area. We know we had cars stolen in the township and in Westerville.

“In almost all cases the cars were unlocked, often with keys and valuables inside. In several cases garages were entered after the thieves accessed the garage door opener in the car. This led to more property being stolen… Please help us prevent crime by taking those items out of your car and locking it. If you have any video that might show these thieves in action, please let us know.”

On May 18, Genoa police helped FBI agents in serving an arrest warrant in Highland Lakes without any problems. On a late April night, GTPD assisted the Westerville Fire Department and other first responders rescue two fishermen without life jackets, whose boat capsized near the Twin Bridges boat ramp at Hoover Reservoir. An area resident heard them calling for help, and she called 911.

“This is a great example not to hesitate to call 911 if you see or hearing something suspicious or calls for help,” Gammill posted.

Another successful police effort involved finding a dog struck by a vehicle on township roads in early May. It was treated by Medvet Worthington and happily reunited with its owners following a Facebook post.

Genoa’s Police Station, 6921 Big Walnut Road, Galena, will be the site of a multi-agency law enforcement career fair from noon-5 p.m. on July 8. Recruiters from departments all over the state will be on hand at the open house. The Facebook post said the event is “free and open to the public, no registration required.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]