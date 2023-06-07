Funds awarded for health living projects

The Delaware Public Health District is excited to announce its plans to award partner projects within the Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Mini Grant program.

The CHC program had four applicant organizations request funding for projects that reflect the interests and goals to promote active living around the county. This year’s opportunity exceeded expectations with a substantial request for funding totaling $26,139. Due to a very dedicated pool of applicants and competitive project proposals, the review team took careful consideration to award the following projects:

• City of Sunbury will receive $3,300 to build environment enhancements for healthy lifestyles.

• Liberty Township will receive $2,703 for a drinking fountain at Liberty Park.

• Ostrander Youth Athletic Association will receive $8,00 for a walkway at the ball fields.

• Village of Ashley will receive $5,997 for a new park development.

The primary purpose of the CHC Mini Grant is to prevent and reduce chronic disease in Delaware County. Additional objectives of the program aim to increase health equity by improving access to healthy foods and increasing opportunities for engagement in physical activity through collaboration, partnerships, and community engagement.

The CHC funds also function to further the mission of the Partnership for a Healthy Delaware County (The Partnership) in supporting the implementation of the 2023-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), and subsequent Delaware County CHIP cycles.

For more information about the CHC program or ways to get involved with The Partnership or the Delaware County CHIP, please contact Josie Bonnette at [email protected]

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.