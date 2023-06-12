Former Fun in the Jungle site rezoned The former Fun in the Jungle location at 345 McGill St. in Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

SUNBURY — A once-popular attraction for young people in the city was rezoned this year to make way for a new business.

On Jan. 23, the Sunbury Planning and Zoning Commission heard an informal presentation on rezoning 345 McGill Street. The minutes said the applicant sought to rezone “the property into commercial space to be used for a warehouse, office space, and sales of supplies for the business.” He was advised “to move forward with the rezoning.”

The space was formerly called Fun in the Jungle, which the “Ohio, The Heart of it All” website (ohio.org) called “an indoor family fun center perfect for all ages. Experiences include a Play Jungle, Arcade, Mini Bowling and a Virtual Reality Center.”

Planning and Zoning met again on Feb. 27 for a public hearing on the property. The applicant requested a conditional use for the parcel from Recreational and Retail to Warehouse, Office, and Retail. After questions were asked regarding fencing and entry from McGill or Walnut streets, the commission unanimously approved the conditional use.

Also on Jan. 23, the commission heard informal presentations from Advenir Oakley Development, who is looking to build 300 units on 40 acres; and Sunbury Meadows regarding Peacock Drive.

Sunbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission members are councilwoman Cindi Cooper, Joe Gochenour, John Lieurance, Debra Miller, Rick Ryba and Mayor Joe St. John. Zoning Officer Alex Nelisse-Blankenship, Assistant Law Director Vic Whitney, and Engineer Wes Hall were among those also present at the meetings.

The city’s website said, ”The Planning and Zoning Commission shall have the power and duty to hear applications for land use, zoning classifications, or districts and, as merited, to submit written recommendations for legislative action or to render final determination for administrative action; to initiate, review, and recommend legislation, rules, and regulations on all matters of municipal planning, land use, and zoning classification; and to exercise such other powers, duties, and functions as provided by the Council.”

Sunbury also has a Board of Zoning Appeals, which consists of six residents. They meet on an as-needed basis in Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St., Sunbury.

“The Board of Zoning Appeals shall have the power and duty to hear and decide appeals for exceptions to and variances in the application of the resolutions, ordinances, regulations, other legislative measures, and administrative determination governing zoning in the Municipality, as may be required to afford justice and avoid unreasonable hardship,” sunburyohio.org said. “The Board of Zoning Appeals may make advisory recommendations to the Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission concerning zoning matters, and the Board of Zoning Appeals shall exercise such other powers, duties, and functions as provided by the council.”

The BZA has not had to meet so far in 2023.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]