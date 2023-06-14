Bishop Bits: OWU finishes 144th in Learfield Cup

Ohio Wesleyan University finished in 144th place among NCAA Division III institutions in the final 2022-23 Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup standings, it was announced by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Ohio Wesleyan compiled 22½ points during the spring season, with the women’s track & field team recording 22½ points with its 49th-place tie at the NCAA Division III championship. The 22½ points increased Ohio Wesleyan’s total to 122½ for the 2022-23 academic year.

Ohio Wesleyan finished the fall season with 75 points. The Battling Bishop men’s soccer team tallied 50 points by advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament, the Bishops’ NCAA-record 43rd Division III playoff appearance. The Battling Bishop field hockey team picked up 25 points by making its second consecutive NCAA Division III tournament appearance. The 75 points scored by Ohio Wesleyan during the fall 2022 season was tops among North Coast Athletic Conference institutions.

Ohio Wesleyan added 25 points during the winter season, with the women’s basketball team collecting 25 points by making its first NCAA Division III tournament appearance since the 2008-09 season.

Ohio Wesleyan’s best finish in the Learfield Cup standings came in 1998-99, when the Bishops tied for 17th place. Ohio Wesleyan has 5 top-25 finishes in the Learfield Cup standings, most recently in 2002-03.

The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s national finish in up to 18 sports — nine women’s and nine men’s.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.