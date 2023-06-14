The Floriculture team is pictured on stage at the Ohio FFA Convention receiving its award. Pictured (left to right) are Lainey Soule, Garrett Osborne, Riley Norling and Savannah Durheim. The team took first place for the fourth year in a row. Courtesy | Jeffrey Stimmell The Food Science & Technology team on stage at the Ohio FFA Convention receiving its first-place award. Pictured (left to right) are Paris Anderson, Aidan Chadwick, Maddy Jones and Gracie Young. The team took first for the sixth year in a row. Courtesy | Jeffrey Stimmell Food Science & Technology team member Paris Anderson is pictured during the district contest completing food sensory evaluations. Courtesy | Jeffrey Stimmell

Two groups of students from the Delaware Area Career Center’s Agricultural Sciences program at Big Walnut High School recently earned top spots at the Ohio FFA competitions and will represent the DACC at a national competition later this year.

Jeffrey Stimmell, the program’s instructor for the DACC and Big Walnut High School, said students in the program competed in two different FFA competitions, Floriculture as well as Food Science and Technology, and earned first place, advancing them to the next level of competition in October.

Stimmell said in the floriculture competition, students compete in a series of activities as individuals, then the top four scores are combined into a team score.

In the floriculture event, students identify 50 plants by common and/or scientific name, identify 50 other items common in the floriculture industry (such as tools, equipment, common arrangements, plant diseases), evaluate plant material for quality, complete a greenhouse skills practicum, and complete a floral design.

“All these items are scored by industry professionals and added to the student’s preliminary general knowledge test scores for the finals,” Stimmell said before reporting the team took first place. “This year, we had the second, fourth, sixth, and 10th highest scores in the finals. There were more than 500 students participating in the preliminary round from more than 40 teams.”

Stimmell said this is the fourth year in a row that floriculture students have earned first place at the state competition and represented Ohio at nationals.

In the food science & technology competition, students take a written test about the food industry, and they complete practicums in food sensory evaluation, food safety, and food processing. Stimmell said students’ individual scores are added to their team product development scores to determine the winning team.

“In the product development project, students work together to develop a concept for a new food product, meeting industry needs from a stated marketing scenario,” Stimmell said. “The team advanced through three preliminary competition rounds to make it to the state finals, where our four students placed first, second, third, and eighth as individuals. The team also placed first overall for the sixth year in a row and has advanced to represent Ohio at nationals in October.”

Stimmell had nothing but good things to say about the students and their dedication to their work and competition.

“I have been so proud of my students in all the events they participate in,” he said. “I try to let students guide the direction of the program and which events they participate in. To see students grow and work together is always so rewarding. Awards aside, I am always proud of their commitment to learning and getting better. They challenge themselves to work hard and become successful.”

Stimmell said he is looking forward to seeing how the teams do at the national competition.

“I am both excited and nervous for them!” he said. “This will be our second year participating in Floriculture at nationals. Traditionally, Ohio has not been strong in this area, so the students’ goal last year was to earn a gold rating (top 10 teams). They were able to meet their goal by placing seventh, so this year’s team is trying to build on that success. In Food Science & Technology, this will be our fifth time representing Ohio at the national level. The first three teams all placed first against the other state’s winners, and our last team placed second. I want them to have a positive experience and be proud of their work.”

Stimmell said the competition gives students valuable practical experience in their fields of study, and the floriculture teams will spend the summer touring facilities and working with industry professionals to prepare for the competition.

“Students will work with university faculty, touring commercial greenhouses and nurseries, and working with floral designers,” Stimmell said. “Students participating at the national level also have a chance to apply for a scholarship to attend the American Institute of Floral Designers Symposium. Last year’s team was awarded the scholarship and will be traveling to this event over the Fourth of July week.”

Stimmell said the food science & technology team will also spend the summer preparing for the competition.

“Since this event is based on large-scale food manufacturing rather than home food preparation, we try to allow students to see what those facilities look like and how they operate,” Stimmell said. “This summer we have several stops planned. The top 10 teams at the national level also have the opportunity to attend the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, in January. We’ve (been) to that conference four times now, and it is always so exciting to see students interact with industry professionals in that capacity.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.