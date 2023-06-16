Berkshire trustees OK agreement

GALENA — Berkshire Township’s trustees approved an intergovernmental cooperation agreement among its actions earlier this year.

During the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, Mike Dattilo was named chairman, Rod Myers was named vice chairman, and Paul Disantis is the third trustee. They make an annual salary of $19,236 each.

During the regular meeting of Jan. 9, the trustees were commended for the way meetings were ran and snow clearing; and for tabling an Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement with Delaware County regarding Tax Increment Financing (TIF) allocations, pending further study. However, another person expressed disappointment that she hadn’t been appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals. She was later named an alternate.

The Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement was then approved by the trustees by a 2-1 vote at the Feb. 13 meeting, with Myers casting the no vote.

The trustees meeting minutes described how the resolution was handled under the heading of new business.

“Chris Bauserman, Delaware County Engineer, spoke with the trustees to advise on the how and why and the reasonings behind the agreement,” the minutes said. “Myers had questions on why the township is having to split this TIF agreement 50/50 with the county and asking about other situations with different townships. Bauserman advised that each agreement has different circumstances. Dattilo and Disantis both stated they are agreeing with the agreement as they do not want the property annexed to Sunbury and the township subsequently receiving zero dollars. They would rather agree on 50% than nothing. After discussion, Disantis made the motion to approve the resolution and Dattilo seconded.”

Other Berkshire staff at the meetings include Fiscal Officer Melody George, Secretary Chris Sharlike and Township Administrator Kevin Vaughn. Pete Griggs is legal counsel. However, Vaughn was appointed as Liberty Township administrator effective May 8; and Donielle Owen was hired as meeting secretary effective March 1, replacing Sharlike.

The trustees meet on the second Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena. “Trustee meetings are open to the public and residents are welcome and encouraged to attend,” said the township website, berkshiretwp.org/trustee.

Also in Berkshire Township: The annual Community Festival takes place tonight and Saturday night at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The event includes food trucks, carnival rides, raffle, silent auction, beer garden, and music from the Reaganomics and the Conspiracy Band. For more information, visit saintjohnsunbury.org.

