The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Angie Grossenbacher has been confirmed and has accepted to serve as the library fiscal officer, beginning her tenure as fiscal officer effective June 20.

Grossenbacher joins DCDL with 25 years of experience in government and non-profit accounting and finance experience.

Most recently, she has served as the assistant fiscal officer to the Community Library in Sunbury. She has also worked at Handson Central Ohio, Inc., Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, and Purdue University in accounting, investment, business management and finance director roles.

Grossenbacher received her bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Administration minor at Otterbein College.

Candidate interviews took place during a special meeting of the board on Wednesday, May 31. A motion was extended to offer the position to Grossenbacher at the end of the meeting.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.