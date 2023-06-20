Olentangy Orange’s Brooke Chapman, center, competes at the OHSAA Division I state meet earlier this season at OSU. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Delaware County was well represented at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals — one of the most prestigious track and field meets in the country — with area athletes posting a handful of stellar showings over the weekend at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Olentangy Orange’s Brooke Chapman led the charge, doing things freshmen don’t normally do. She started things off by winning her heat en route to finishing eighth nationally in the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase. She crossed the finish line in 6:55.77 — the second-fasted time by an Ohio girl in the event ever, according to oh.milesplit.com.

The Pioneers’ Allison Guagenti posted a time of 6:58.06 in the event back in 2019 while Beavercreek’s Taylor Ewert finished in 6:33.61 to claim the all-time mark in 2020.

Orange’s boys 4×800 relay team — Carter Giacomelli, Matthew Schroff, Colin McCloskey and Saketh Rudraraju also made plenty of noise on Friday’s opening day, finishing eight in the country with a season-best mark of 7:46.19.

Chapman competed in the freshman 100 hurdles and championship of the 800, too. She finished 11th in the hurdles (15.81 seconds) while closing 59th in the 800 (2:17.09) — her third event in three days.

Others Pioneers who competed at the national meet included Luke Woolard, who finished 11th in the rising stars hammer throw with a personal-record toss of 154-11; Nick Robinson, who finished 27th in the nation in the 200 in 21.69 seconds; and the boys distance medley relay team (Giacomelli, Schroff, McCloskey and Rudraraju), which closed 17th in 10:29.76.

Rudraraju also finished 52nd in the mile (4:22.53) while Orange’s Teresa Christian tied for 34th in the girls high jump (5-03).

Olentangy Liberty’s Jaxson Eckert, fresh off his OHSAA Division I state championship, and Olentangy’s Hugh Jacobsmeyer were also in action, competing in the boys 800.

Eckert finished 30th (1:52.48) in the country in his signature event while Jacobsmeyer finished 44th (1:54.07).

In other action, Delaware Hayes’ Aidan Green competed in the freshman 800 and 1,600. He closed 31st nationally in the 800 (2:03.37) and 50th in the 1,600 (4:41.65).