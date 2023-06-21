Business Briefs

Chaudhry Farms partners with U-Haul

OSTRANDER — U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio, Inc. is pleased to announce that Chaudhry Farms LLC signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Ostrander community.

Chaudhry Farms at 6140 Marysville Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (740) 666-6098 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Ostrander-OH-43061/021382/ today.

Chaudhry Farms owner Sajid Chaudhry is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Delaware County.