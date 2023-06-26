The Beltz Retreat Center is the site of the Duncan Run Bick Ride on July 8. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

GALENA — Harlem Township, in the southeast corner of Delaware County, prides itself on being “a community where the natural beauty still abounds.”

Coming up in Harlem is the 13th annual Duncan’s Run Bicycle Patch Ride on July 8. The ride starts from the John Beltz Retreat Center, a wildlife refuge at 4834 Harlem Road in Galena with 400 parking spots. Riders have a “choice of three fully supported distances on quiet country roads: 30, 60 and 80 miles,” the registration form said on Harlem Township Heritage, Inc. website. Glass Rooster Cannery will provide lunches, and there will be rest stops with snacks and drinks.

“In case of rain, the event will go on as planned with lunch served,” the form said. “You’re welcome to explore the 100-acre Beltz Retreat if you decide not to ride.”

There were 151 riders in 2022. For more information on the bike ride, visit www.harlemtwpheritage.org.

On May 16, the Harlem Township Heritage’s Farmers Market began at the Community Park, 3848 S. State Route 605, Galena, across from the firehouse. They will continue on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. this summer.

At the Harlem Township Board of Trustees meeting on March 22, a fire code was adopted by the Division of Fire.

The public notices section of the township website said the Division of Fire has a job opening. Thomas O’Brien is the fire chief.

“Over the past couple of years, the division has responded to approximately 500 runs each year,” the Division of Fire’s web page said. “The department, like the township is a part of Delaware County, whom we’ve worked well with as well as a shared relationship with neighboring communities. We rely on each other for mutual aid during larger incidents and value teamwork.”

A chart on the Harlem Township website indicates that crime rates went down over a three-year period.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, criminal and other incidents in Harlem were tracked from 2018-2020. There were 371 total incidents in 2018, 274 incidents in 2019, and 241 in 2018.

The biggest drop was in traffic stops, with 184 in 2018, 127 in 2019 and 63 in 2020. Burglaries, assaults, and drug/narcotic incidents also went down. There were some increases in harassment, animal calls, and vandalism during the same period.

“This list does not include all non-criminal activity,” the chart notes. “These would include well-being checks, found property, crashes, information-only reports, etc.”

For more information, visit www.harlemtwp.com.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.