Woman killed in US 23 crash

An investigation is ongoing after a Delaware woman was killed in a crash in Troy Township Friday.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Friday that at approximately 1:52 p.m., Gina M. Diloreto, 44, of Delaware, was operating a 2007 Honda Accord eastbound on Township Road 279 when she failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Route 23 and was struck by a southbound 2006 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Ruben K. Otchere, 44, of Columbus.

Diloreto was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol reported. Otchere did not sustain any injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Troopers reported that alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and the crash is still under investigation.

U.S. 23 was diverted for several hours following the crash but reopened Friday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports it was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-Township Fire, Delaware County EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.