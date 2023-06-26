Bishops’ Amacher voted to Academic All-America teams

Ohio Wesleyan University sophomore Spencer Amacher was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America men’s at-large teams, it was announced earlier this month.

Amacher, an attacker on the Battling Bishop men’s lacrosse team, was a third-team Academic All-America selection. He is the first Ohio Wesleyan men’s lacrosse player to receive Academic All-America recognition.

Amacher was a first-team All-North Coast Athletic Conference selection this season. He ranked seventh in the NCAC with an average of 2.27 goals per game, and his average of 3.07 points per game ranked 14th in the league. He finished the season with 34 goals and 12 assists to rank second on the team in scoring. Amacher majors in biochemistry.

The Academic All-America teams are selected by members of the College Sports Communicators. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and be a starter or important reserve.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.