Mosquito spraying to occur in Powell

The Delaware Public Health District is informing residents within the city of Powell and areas of Liberty Township that mosquito spraying will occur on Wednesday, June 28, as a result of a mosquito collection trap testing positive for West Nile virus.

The heath district’s environmental health staff will spray the area west of state Route 315, east of Sawmill Parkway, north of the county line, and south of Seldom Seen Road. Click here to view the entire planned spraying area.

Spraying will start around dusk from marked health district trucks. Residents should bring children and pets indoors while spraying is being conducted. If the weather is not appropriate for spraying on Wednesday or if more time is needed to complete spraying, health district staff will resume on Thursday, June 29.

Updated fogging plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the health district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Any resident who does not want their property fogged is asked to call the health district at (740) 368-1700 and request to be placed on the no-spray list or fill out this online form: https://arcg.is/1Cy1fb1. Requests must be submitted by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flowerpots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect. Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.

For more information about the health district’s mosquito control program, visit DelawareHealth.org/pest-disease-control.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.