Keller, Murphy, Krebs nab HOJGA titles

MARYSVILLE — Untouched by the storm clouds that passed by, Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association completed its fourth-in-series tournament at Blues Creek Monday.

Logan Keller of Galion posted a 37-37-74 three-over-par score to lead his 16-18 division with 12 pars and two birdies to claim his second season title. Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks edged in at 75 to nab second over Galion’s Nicholas McMullen at 76 for third.

Kaden Ottley of Olentangy and Parker Steffanni of Delaware Hayes shared a tie for fourth at 79 to be included as top leaders in their group.

Pleasant’s Maura Murphy carded a 42-36-78, to win her fourth HOJGA crown while gathering seven pars and two birdies to lead the girls 13-18 division. Rayma Smith of Harding scored 95 for second and Madelyn Taylor of North Union was next at 97. Olentangy’s Olivia Ross followed at 103 and Olivia Gratz of Marysville had 104.

Big Walnut’s Ethan Krebs shot 38-35-73 to excel in the 13-15 division and won his third season title, claiming 12 pars and two birdies. Dylan Moore of Pleasant and Buckeye Valley’s Matthew Ralph tied for second at 84. Jaxon Jolliff of North Union picked up fourth while Clay Rogers of Wynford placed fifth at 90.

Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford and Casey Rogers of Wynford tied for first in the 12-and-under division, each scoring 52. Keller won the one-hole playoff, moving Rogers into second. Pleasant’s Kolton Krider carded 55, Griffin Gates of Delaware had a 56 and Jenson Stover of North Union closed with a 59 to lead the youngest group.