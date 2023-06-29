State Reps. Brian Lorenz (R-Powell) and Beth Lear (R-Galena), along with state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) present an American flag to the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees. Submitted by Ohio House of Representatives

State Reps. Beth Lear (R-Galena) and Brian Lorenz (R-Powell), along with state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) recently presented an American flag to the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees.

The flag commemorates the board’s decision to require each of its meetings to start with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I appreciate board member Lori Kipfer for making a motion to start each trustee meeting with the Pledge,” said Lear. “I hope this flag will be a welcomed reminder of today’s decision.”

“Our American flag is the greatest symbol of our nation’s effort to preserve the freedoms we have enjoyed over generations. It galvanizes us as a people and honors those who sacrificed so much to protect our country,” said Lorenz. “I am humbled and honored to present this flag to Ms. Kipfer and our Delaware County library board.”

“Libraries are vital to our local communities as they give thousands of people access to information, books, programs, community activities, and resources. The American flag flown at the Ohio Statehouse helps add to our sense of history and helps bring everyone in our community together,” said Brenner.

Submitted by Ohio House of Representatives.