The Greens of Northstar would be at the corner of North Galena and Wilson roads. Courtesy | Berkshire Twp. Northstar project heard by zoning

GALENA — The Berkshire Township Zoning Commission heard a presentation about the Greens at Northstar development at its May 4 meeting.

The development would be about 24 acres at the corner of North Galena and Wilson roads, to be built in two phases. “This Final Development Plan Major Modification is necessary since the applicant desires to change the type of homes originally approved in 2008, attached condominiums consisting of 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units, to detached condominiums,” the project summary from April said. The original Northstar approval was in 2001.

It was noted that the Delaware Regional Planning Commission had earlier given conditional approval to this development plan amendment request, subject to five conditions.

Planner/Engineer Joe Looby spoke on behalf of the applicant, New Albany-based The Christoff Group. He said they are proposing 148 homes, and had letters of approval from utilities, the fire department and county engineer. Looby said the target market is age 55 and up.

Members of the public were concerned about the density, construction traffic, aesthetics and building materials, secondary access and wetland areas.

The commission members said they would like to compare the plan presented with the original plan for the changes. The applicant said, “They will work on getting the all the proper information for the next Zoning Commission meeting,” the meeting minutes said.

A continuance was granted to June 1.

In new business, the minutes said, “There is land clearing currently happening at Africa Road/37 and this is another extended stay hotel — they are not apartments and therefore do not pay any bed tax.” Also, adding a noise level of 65 decibels to solar panels was recommended as a language change to the zoning resolution.

The commission’s first meeting of the year was on April 6. Damita Peery was named the chair, Andy Kerr the vice chair. The other members are Matt Allen, Jon Kerr and Austin Slattery. Philip Pifer is the alternate. David Weade is the township zoning inspector and Donielle Owen is the new meeting secretary.

Also on April 6, there was discussion of possible changes to the zoning resolution regarding agrotourism, bike paths, design standards, hotel definitions, model home signs, parks-trails, perimeter setbacks and small solar farms. The 228-page zoning resolution was amended and effective Dec. 13, 2022.

The commission meets in the Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]