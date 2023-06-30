Delaware County Property Transfers

645 Pollock Rd, Delaware, Martin, Suzanne C Trustee To: Hill, Cynthia A Trustee, $639,000

9377 Cape Wrath Dr, Dublin, Foegler, Terry D & Sandra L To: Suter, Blair & Lauen, $725,000

7157 Laver Ln, Westerville, Hogan, Daniel P & Molly G To: Douglass, Benjamin @ 4, $455,000

225 Honeywood, Galena, Rawls, Christopher V & Kimberly M To: Portier, Fitzgerald & Cynthia A, $475,000

3429 Crimson Stone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: West, Joshua C, $570,310

7385 Clancy Way, Westerville, Swenson, Mark A & Katherine L To: Sanidad, Gaylord Eugene & Bethany Ann, $532,000

862 Bovee Ln, Powell, Luke, James H To: Nguyen, Tien Huu & Chau, Anh Thy, $410,000

5218 Bayside Ridge Dr, Galena, Rogers, Evan & Nicole To: Halverson, Ryan & Courtney, $674,900

70 Arbor Dr, Sunbury, Zech, Chelsae R & Neil S To: Jarrell, Johnnie & Presley, $265,000

3844 Windkeep Way, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Mukkapati, Venkata K, $540,478

200 Bucklewell Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Vemula, Pradheep & Rangeneni, Navya, $800,273

373 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Ruka, Narendra Reddy & Sailaja, $651,766

206 Ingleton Ct, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Narla, Nihar & Makkena, Krishna Kumari, $628,150

3882 Sandstone Cir, Powell, Niemiec, Stephen & Marjorie A To: Hocking, Daniel Keith & Beth Ann, $290,000

8879 Garrett St, Lewis Center, Patel, Manubhai To: Chodavarapu, Vara Prasad & Ponnala, Raju, $340,000

114 Hawthorn Blvd, Delaware, Wenter, Tiffany Dawn Trustee & Basista, Robert J To: Basista, Robert Joseph & Michele, $131,500

210 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Roever, Jay C & Bookman, Callie, $332,636

7670 Serenity Dr, Dublin, Wozniak, Mary Beth Trustee To: Schmidt, Robert Joseph Molique & Schmidt, Katarzyna Trustees, $975,000

6200 Westwick Pl, Lewis Center, Halm, Mark A & Susan To: Zachman, Mark & Vale, Michele R, $650,001

278 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Mizerak, Laura A, $337,515

324 Buck Run Trl, Westerville, Leonhardt, Steven J & Julie A To: Abel, Kathryn, $346,000

7340 Seraphim Ct, Galena, Kramer, Edward F & Gretchen R To: Jett, James D & Andrea R, $497,000